Letter | Lot 4 parking garage goes against climate justice

The monolith proposed for Lot 4 in downtown Santa Cruz has become a lightning rod for those concerned about parking, a new library and affordable housing. But there has been little discussion about the impact of Lot 4 development on greenhouse gas emissions and climate justice. The addition of a parking garage on Lot 4 prioritizes personal vehicles at a time when we need public transit and safe bike lanes to curtail climate warming transportation emissions. Lot 4 trees absorb carbon dioxide, clean and cool the air, and produce oxygen. Saving the large trees and open space will help city residents cope with projected episodes of extreme heat.