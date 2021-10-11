CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter | Lot 4 parking garage goes against climate justice

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 4 days ago

The monolith proposed for Lot 4 in downtown Santa Cruz has become a lightning rod for those concerned about parking, a new library and affordable housing. But there has been little discussion about the impact of Lot 4 development on greenhouse gas emissions and climate justice. The addition of a parking garage on Lot 4 prioritizes personal vehicles at a time when we need public transit and safe bike lanes to curtail climate warming transportation emissions. Lot 4 trees absorb carbon dioxide, clean and cool the air, and produce oxygen. Saving the large trees and open space will help city residents cope with projected episodes of extreme heat.

