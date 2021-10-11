CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Letter | She found kindness when her car battery died

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 4 days ago

I want to thank the people who helped today when I had a dead battery at the local pharmacy outdoor pick up counter. Two men pushed my car out of the way. Then a wonderful woman waiting in line came to my car and offered her help and called the police to jump start my car. I did not get her name. I apologize to the people I delayed and hope if any of them have a similar incident they find the kindness I found today.

