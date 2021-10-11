CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tee Cee’s Tip for Monday, Oct. 11

By Tee Cee
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Tee Cee, I have some good friends who care about the environment but say we shouldn’t recycle, it doesn’t actually save energy or climate, it just promotes consumption; what we need to do is not use natural resources in the first place. I’m a dedicated recycler, but I do get their point and wonder what you say to that argument.

www.timescall.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA recommends food industry drastically lower salt in food

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Bottled Water#Bottle Recycling#Americans
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
cardinalpointsonline.com

CEES dept. chilling with chili

On Oct. 1, Dr. Ed Romanowicz, the director of the Center for Earth and Environmental Science department as well as an associate professor of geology, organized an event with the department in which professors presented free chilli, apple cider, corn bread and other treats to students. “It’s an opportunity to...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
FOOD SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

SDG 13 Steps: How Asian Denim Mills are Embracing Climate Action

Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...
ENVIRONMENT
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Town Of Lyons Referred Ballot Question 2G: Bohn Park Solar Facility

What it asks: “Shall the construction of a solar generation and battery storage facility be permitted on approximately one acre of Bohn Park, southwest of the Bohn Park Dirt Jump Bike Park in the Town of Lyons?”. What it means: The measure would allow the town to build a solar...
LYONS, CO
Sourcing Journal

Contempora Solves the Apparel Industry’s Need for High-Quality Knit Fabrics

Founded in 1972, Contempora is an employee-owned circular knit company based in Lumberton, N.C. Starting as a contract knitter, it has evolved into a premier knit fabric manufacturer in the United States. Today, with more than 200 machines and a capacity of over 3 million pounds per month, Contempora continues to evolve and grow to support the success of their customers. Contempora’s vast product line is composed of single- and double-knit constructions in gauges ranging from coarse to ﬁne, and since 2015, the company has purchased 55 knitting machines. These investments have increased capacity by over 25 percent, while reducing energy...
APPAREL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate group urges beefier electric grid

Iowa should prioritize updates to its electrical power grid in the coming years to protect residents from outages caused by devastating storms and to meet increased demands that will follow the rise of electric vehicles. That is the latest recommendation from a group of more than 200 university and college professors and researchers who released […] The post Climate group urges beefier electric grid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy