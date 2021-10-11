2021 MLB playoffs: Braves vs. Brewers odds, NLDS Game 3 picks, predictions from proven computer model
The Atlanta Braves had lost five consecutive Game 3s in the National League Division Series, a dubious stretch that began in 2003 and continued through 2013. They have won three straight such contests since, including the 2020 postseason against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta attempts to extend the winning streak and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series when it hosts the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon. The Braves were edged 2-1 in the opener but left Milwaukee with a split after posting a 3-0 victory in Game 2.www.cbssports.com
