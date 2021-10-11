Washtenaw United: Ypsilanti Meals On Wheels Holds Steady During Pandemic And Preps For The Holidays

We are approaching the end of the year, and soon, we'll be meeting with friends and family for special meals at Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays. Of course, we can't forget the many elderly folks who don't have access to healthy and good food. That is a situation made more difficult by the ongoing pandemic. Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels continues to meet the challenges, but it isn't easy. WEMU's David Fair talked it over with its president and CEO, Alison Foreman.