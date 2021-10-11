Viral Video Shows Barricaded Students Being Rescued During School Shooting
The clip has been viewed over three million times after a student filmed police entering the classroom during a school shooting.www.newsweek.com
The clip has been viewed over three million times after a student filmed police entering the classroom during a school shooting.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0