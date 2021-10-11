CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video Shows Barricaded Students Being Rescued During School Shooting

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The clip has been viewed over three million times after a student filmed police entering the classroom during a school shooting.

GATOR 99.5

Viral Video: Students Carrying Books in “Anything but a Backpack

I keep seeing a few random TikToks featuring middle and high school kids carrying their books in random objects around the school. At first, I thought it was a homecoming tradition that they had made up. I got really jealous that we didn't have that idea back in my school days. I sure as heck would have come up with something awesome. The videos show students carrying their belongings in the halls in laundry baskets, shopping carts, a sled, and even a kayak! After looking into why this is happening, the story gets a bit grim.
Newsweek

