Brian Laundrie Search Discovers Body Unconnected to Investigation

UPDATE (9/20/21 3:57 PM) — Mobile police confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body found near the Tillmans Corner Walmart is not that of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Monday, FBI agents and police swarmed the home he shared with his parents in North Port, Fla. Petito had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1. He has been named a person of interest but has disappeared. A search of a Florida park turned up nothing. Posts on social media had been circulating that Laundrie could have possibly been spotted in Alabama. Mobile police are following up on those tips.

MOBILE, AL ・ 25 DAYS AGO