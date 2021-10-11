CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brian Laundrie Search Discovers Body Unconnected to Investigation

By Tom Fish
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blue Ridge Parkway is an area of interest to investigators searching for Laundrie, who disappeared in the days after the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 29

Allie Pirtle
4d ago

Hmmmmm, they're sure finding a lot of dead people looking for Brian... 🤔 and that's not even including the two dead females found where Brian and Gabby were...... 🤔

Reply(2)
17
Irid Gonzey
4d ago

ok that's what you're supposed to do, look for missing persons. This guy will be found dead or alive. Give other families their loved ones back.

Reply
10
Observation Tower
4d ago

they just finding everybody. almost like they weren't looking for other people as hard as they're looking for him

Reply
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Fox News

Florida teen missing near Brian Laundrie manhunt

The North Port, Florida, Police Department on Thursday reported 16-year-old Desirae Malava-Ortiz missing. The 16-year-old left her residence on Roxbury Circle earlier this week by "unknown means of travel," wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes. Police did not find Malava-Ortiz at her boyfriend's house nor her place of...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Locals claim photo shows Brian Laundrie at restaurant in Mexico

NORTH PORT, Fla. - As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in Florida, a photo making the internet rounds appears to show him at a restaurant in Mexico, locals claim. One Twitter user who posted the photos says, "This is the ONLYYY #BrianLaundrie sighting so far that I’ve thought even REMOTELY looks like him. I put them side by side. This was taken in Mexico. Look at the ears. Look at the foreheads. Curved and then FLAT. The forehead rlly matches to me. Remember angles are different, too."
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Blue Ridge Parkway#Ankle Injury#The National Park Service#Nps#Grand Teton National Park#Nbc New York
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
WKRG

UPDATE: Body found near Tillmans Corner Walmart believed not to be Brian Laundrie

UPDATE (9/20/21 3:57 PM) — Mobile police confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body found near the Tillmans Corner Walmart is not that of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Monday, FBI agents and police swarmed the home he shared with his parents in North Port, Fla. Petito had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1. He has been named a person of interest but has disappeared. A search of a Florida park turned up nothing. Posts on social media had been circulating that Laundrie could have possibly been spotted in Alabama. Mobile police are following up on those tips.
MOBILE, AL
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

New details in Brian Laundrie's disappearance

Mo. woman grateful to off-duty officer, dog for saving life in dog attack. The officer and his dog sprang into action after hearing the screams of their neighbor during a dog attack. National. Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
KIFI Local News 8

New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

The investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming last month, has uncovered new details about his earlier movements as well as traces of human activity at the nature reserve that's been the focus of a massive search. The post New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
601K+
Followers
64K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy