Brian Laundrie Search Discovers Body Unconnected to Investigation
Blue Ridge Parkway is an area of interest to investigators searching for Laundrie, who disappeared in the days after the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.www.newsweek.com
Hmmmmm, they're sure finding a lot of dead people looking for Brian... 🤔 and that's not even including the two dead females found where Brian and Gabby were...... 🤔
ok that's what you're supposed to do, look for missing persons. This guy will be found dead or alive. Give other families their loved ones back.
they just finding everybody. almost like they weren't looking for other people as hard as they're looking for him
