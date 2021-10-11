CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Flying to Lebanon With Suitcases Full of Medicines Wasn't Enough, I Still Went Pharmacy-Hopping | Opinion

By Rabih Torbay
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the international community, and the newly appointed Lebanese government, don't act quickly to rescue the country and its people, then the Lebanon that we all knew and loved might be lost forever.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Humanitarian Aid#Economy#Lebanese
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
AFP

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme. "The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency. The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles. Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

5 Afghans caught plotting to hijack evacuation flight, Air Force reveals

Five Afghans on board a commercial evacuation flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan in August plotted to hijack the flight, the U.S. Air Force first revealed on Tuesday. The Air Force published an article highlighting the efforts Air Force rescue personnel were taking as Afghanistan under Taliban control. While the article highlighted a number of actions taken by rescue personnel during the civilian evacuations out of the Kabul airport, buried within the article was a brief revelation that rescue personnel received a tip that five individuals were planning to hijack one of the evacuation flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UN: Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief said Thursday.The grim remarks by Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham came during a briefing to the U.N. Security Council. More than 20 million Yemenis — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies, he said, “are, once again, starting to run out of money.”Aid agencies are now helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than just a few months ago, Rajasingham added. “Our best assessment...
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

UK pharmacies seeing some disruption to medicine deliveries

LONDON (Reuters) – British pharmacies said on Monday they were seeing delays to deliveries of medicines in some areas and called on the government to ensure a robust contingency plan was in place to prevent deeper medicine supply problems. “Pharmacists and their teams have been working very hard to ensure...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
601K+
Followers
64K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy