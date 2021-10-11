Flying to Lebanon With Suitcases Full of Medicines Wasn't Enough, I Still Went Pharmacy-Hopping | Opinion

Five Afghans on board a commercial evacuation flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan in August plotted to hijack the flight, the U.S. Air Force first revealed on Tuesday. The Air Force published an article highlighting the efforts Air Force rescue personnel were taking as Afghanistan under Taliban control. While the article highlighted a number of actions taken by rescue personnel during the civilian evacuations out of the Kabul airport, buried within the article was a brief revelation that rescue personnel received a tip that five individuals were planning to hijack one of the evacuation flights.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO