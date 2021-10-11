CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil and gas producers are still holding back

By Kate Marino
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed this year as energy demand rushes back — but U.S. producers aren’t activating their dormant rigs in droves. Driving the news: The U.S. added five rigs last week and a total of 30 over the past four weeks, according to Baker Hughes. But the...

Related
Journal Record

As oil prices boom, Oklahoma producers show restraint

The modest approach to new drilling could have long-term implications on Oklahoma's energy industry, experts say in Journal Record special report. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven years on Oct. 11. The.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CoinTelegraph

The future of the vast oil and gas industry depends on blockchain

The age of digital transformation has arrived, leading traditional industries to adopt new technologies to accommodate a fully digital future. As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the trillion dollar oil and gas industry has quietly started to leverage blockchain technology for business success. Douglas Heintzman, chief catalyst...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Column-Global oil market is tight, despite what producers say: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Global petroleum inventories have fallen to their lowest seasonal level for seven years as producers have failed to raise output to match the rapid rebound in consumption since last year’s coronavirus-driven recession. In contrast to shortages in coal, gas and electricity, the oil shortage is largely discretionary,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
