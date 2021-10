PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Jacolby Spells made the move from offense to defense. This is one switch that is paying off for him and his American Heritage football team. “I get to hit people. I like to get physical. Yea I like to get physical,” said the defensive back, who gave up playing wide receiver. “Do you like to talk to?” Mike Cugno followed up. “Yeah, I’m talking for sure. Really, I am the whole season. Like, I’m going to be there in your face the whole time,” Spells said. American Heritage DB Jacolby Spells at practice. (CBS4) Spells...

PLANTATION, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO