'We're Here's' Shangela on Helping "Most Courageous, Strong, Inspiring" People in Season 2

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shangela spoke to Newsweek about working with a new group of "inspiring" individuals on the second season of "We're Here," with Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka.

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

New season of HBO’s road tripping, drag queen docuseries ‘We’re Here’ opens in Spartanburg

For the team behind HBO’s drag docuseries “We’re Here,” cracking open the book on season two meant first addressing some unfinished business with Spartanburg, South Carolina. In the Emmy-nominated, road-tripping series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka ride into small towns to mentor everyday folks...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bob the Drag Queen talks HBO show 'We're Here' and Southern identity ahead of season 2

TUPELO • After growing up in Corinth, one nationally known entertainer is now showing a side of small towns and the South that often gets overlooked. The season 8 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Caldwell Tidicue — who goes by the stage name Bob the Drag Queen — hosts HBO’s unscripted series “We’re Here” with fellow Drag Race stars and small town natives Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.
CORINTH, MS
Decider

How ‘We’re Here’ Queens Pulled off a “Bigger and Better” Season 2

TV shows don’t generally get do-overs. An episode is filmed and aired and everyone involved moves on. But the extreme circumstances of COVID-19 called for a lot of unexpected yet necessary choices to be made in 2020—and the repercussions still ripple in 2021. In the case of HBO’s Emmy-nominated drag docuseries We’re Here, the unexpected-yet-necessary choice involved calling for a do-over.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

We’re Here

Drag queens recruit and train small-town residents for a one-night-only drag performance. Roll out the runway, small-town America, because those uplifting drag queens are coming your way. An eight-episode second season brings the delightful Shangela, Bob and Eureka to rural burgs to spread their message of self-expression, tolerance and love for all. In the opener, the fab trio return to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to pick up where they left off due to a Covid delay. They’re there for Noah, who needs help reconciling his “confident diva” side with crippling self-doubt, and plus-size lesbian model Faith, among others.
SPARTANBURG, SC
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./Streaming on HBO/HBO Max. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘We’re Here’ Showrunner Peter LoGreco Reflects On A Decidedly More Ambitious Season 2 [Interview]

In the midst of the controversy over David Chappelle‘s new Netflix special, LA Times columnist LZ Granderson dropped a piece on Friday that argued the comedian had blind spots when it came to the LGBTQ+ community and especially the Black LGBTQ+ community. It was a realization that came to Granderson while watching screeners for the upcoming second season of HBO’s “We’re Here,” an Emmy-nominated reality program that follows three well-known drag queens (Shangela, Eureka, and Bob the Drag Queen), as they visit small towns across America. In the second go-around, the production visited Selma, Alabama, a monumental part of the Civil Rights Movement, but a city where even Granderson, an out gay man, admittedly did not think of having a queer community. And, of course, it does.
TV SERIES
