ED FRONTLINES: Only 1 science Nobel winner is U.S.-educated
“I don’t need to learn no science. If I have a science problem, I can just hire a scientist!” That is an occasional response an American teacher may encounter from rich foreign students when teaching at an American school—perhaps in Central or South America, or in the Middle East. It is an attitude of the privileged wealthy. If you have money, you don’t need to waste time on learning. Just hire the educated specialist you need. Only those few will need to study science.salinapost.com
Comments / 0