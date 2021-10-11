Virtuos working on “unannounced remake”, could be ‘Metal Gear Solid 3’
Virtuos, a development studio which has worked on a vast number of AAA titles, is rumoured to be developing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Following a restructuring at Konami, the company which owns Metal Gear Solid, VGC reported that the series was in for a revival, amongst some others. While rumours surfaced back in January that Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the Demon’s Souls remake were working on the franchise, VGC’s source claimed that it was in the hands of Virtuos.www.nme.com
