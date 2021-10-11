Red Flag Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest .A strong low pressure system over the Great Basin is resulting in strong northerly winds over elevated portions of the North Bay, East Bay, and the mountains of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and interior Monterey Counties. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BENITO COUNTY AND INTERIOR MONTEREY COUNTY INCLUDING PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK AS WELL AS THE SANTA LUCIA MOUNTAINS AND THE LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518 Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park. * TIMING...Tuesday through 5 PM. * WIND...North to Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidities will be highest this morning before dropping through the day. Minimum daytime humidities 10-20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.