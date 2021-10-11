CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The surprisingly varied Tower Defense game Warstone TD is now available for Linux

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith maps that advance and grow as you play through allowing you to place down more towers and change your tactics, Warstone TD from Battlecruiser Games is now available natively on Linux. The developer said that they're providing a Linux version now as "a lot people asked for it". One...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Steam Play Proton 6.3-7 is out now, Proton Experimental gets DLSS for DX12 games on Linux

Two big bits of news for Steam Play Proton today with two new versions getting released so let's take a look and see exactly what's new for the Windows compatibility layer. Firstly, NVIDIA announced back in August that DLSS would come to Proton in September for DirectX 11 / 12. Well, their date was a bit off there it seems but Valve / CodeWeavers managed to pull in DLSS support for at least DirectX 12 in Proton Experimental as of September 30. To enable it you need to set PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1, which you can do as a Steam launch option for games like PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% (right click -> properties -> launch options).
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner Now Available via Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming has become a low-key way to build up a free gaming library if you’re already a Prime member – and this month may be the best yet. Star Wars: Squadrons is available via Origin, while Ghostrunner is available as a freebie via GOG and Alien Isolation is available via Epic Games Store. On the Prime Gaming app itself, players can enjoy Whiskey & Zombies, four Wallace & Gromit games, Secret Files 3, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Tiny Robots Recharged, Blue Fire, and Red Skies: Aces of the Sky. There is an unreal amount of variety here and if you have a Prime membership, give these a shot.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Defense#Linux#Warstone Td#Battlecruiser Games#Titan#Transmutation#Pvp#Defenders#Humble Store And Steam
GIZORAMA

Available Now: Windows 11 is Built for Gaming

The big day is finally here: Windows 11 has begun rolling out to users around the world. A brand-new Windows experience, Windows 11 is available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. Thanks to its superior graphics and amazing speed, games on Windows 11 can look and play better than ever before.
COMPUTERS
ab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for October Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has some new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. This month’s free Pro games features; Cake Bash,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pushsquare.com

PS Plus Games for October 2021 Are Available Now on PS5, PS4

Happy October, everyone! While the entire world prepares for scares in a few weeks, there's plenty of other treats to enjoy before then. That includes a fresh batch of PlayStation Plus games, straight from Jim Ryan's oven. October's PS Plus lineup is ready to eat, so grab these PS5 and PS4 games while they're hot.
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Now Available As Beta

Red Hat today made available the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 (RHEL 8.5) beta, incorporating a half-year of improvements to this flagship enterprise Linux distribution. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 beta brings a number of evolutionary improvements to RHEL8. Among the RHEL 8.5 Beta highlights are:. - New system roles...
SOFTWARE
purexbox.com

Two More Games Are Now Available With Xbox Game Pass (October 7)

It's Game Pass day! We've got two more games entering the service today, and both are brand-new launches on Xbox. Don't forget that Totally Accurate Battle Simulator also came out of preview earlier this week. Here are the new games you can download with Xbox Game Pass today:. On this...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The New Match and Merge Mobile Game, Love and Pies, is Now Available

The snacking themed merge puzzle game, Love and Pies, has just become available for free to play on iOS and Android devices this week. So far, it has received 4.8 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google Play. The game takes place in a café, but this café is a crime scene where players must help the owner’s daughter and single mother, Amelia, find the culprit to a crime in which a family café was rudely burned down and help her search for the possibility of love. Amelia has just left her simple life in the country behind in order to help her mother run her café. However, upon her arrival her mother is missing and the café has been turned to rubble. The developers of Love and Pies is Trailmix, the London based company also responsible for the hit puzzle game in 2012, Farm Heroes Saga. They are very excited for players to try out their new game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

PlayStation Now’s October Games Are Available Right Now

Available right now, October’s PlayStation Now line-up sports a few tempting titles. Playstation Now is Sony’s Xbox Game Pass equivalent; for a monthly subscription (though you can also purchase several months at once) you get access to a wealth of PS3 and PS4 games. This month, seven new titles have joined the service, some of which are definitely worth of your attention, all of which are available now.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Surprise: Windows 11 is available a day early

Microsoft just made the official Windows 11 downloads available. That’s a day earlier than expected. The originally announced launch date was October 5, 2021. If you have newer hardware, you might see the update available very soon. Older hardware might take a while. Months ago, Microsoft officially revealed it would...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

10 Best Games For Linux

I wrote a list of the best FPS games for Linux a few years ago. At the time, there were only a few games available that could compete with Windows games. But Linux gaming has come a long way since then. Read on to learn more about the best games for Linux on the market.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy