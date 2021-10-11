CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia Board of Education to reevaluate COVID-19 safety plan and raises for school bus drivers

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw855_0cNaMGgm00

Watch the meeting replay in the player below.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

At the Monday night board meeting, the Columbia Board of Education is set to review agenda items that include its COVID-19 safety plan and potential raises for school bus drivers.

COVID-19 Safety Plan

Columbia Public Schools is recommending the Board of Education extend the school district's coronavirus safety plan.

The extension recommendation to the return plan is based on Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood's report from late September, which outlines the need for the COVID-19 mitigation measures.

This includes the mandatory use of masks while indoors for both students and staff.

The school district said the goal of the safety plan is to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for its students and staff.

The current COVID-19 safety plan requires grades kindergarten through 5th grade to have stable groups and assigned seating in classrooms and the lunchroom.

CPS also encourages the coronavirus vaccine for anyone who is at least 12-years-old.

According to the CPS COVID-19 dashboard, the school district currently has 27 students testing positive for the virus. Eighteen of those students are in elementary school.

Elementary school students are currently not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The school board is taking public comment online in their meeting agenda on the review and possible extension of the COVID-19 safety plan.

Raises for STA Drivers

On the meeting agenda, the administration is asking the Board of Education to amend a current contract agreement that would give STA drivers a pay increase.

The school district said the pay increase is necessary because of due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the job market.

CPD said the pay increase would help recruit and keep current drivers.

Nationally and locally, school bus drivers are in high demand.

The administration is recommending a pay increase of 8% which equates to $2 per hour for full-time drivers and monitors. This would cost the district an additional $800,000, which would be covered by the transportation operating budget.

Other agenda items include the management of summer school programs, resurfacing of the Mill Creek Elementary School playground, and a mental health services agreement with Burrell Behavioral Health to increase mental health services for students.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri System ends mask mandates

The mandate, in effect since July, applied to classrooms and indoor spaces where social distancing was not possible. Leaders of the University of Missouri System will ask that everyone wear masks indoors, especially where they can't keep distance, but it will not be required. The post University of Missouri System ends mask mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU removes mask mandate for an indoor setting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Wearing a mask indoors on the Mizzou campus will no longer be required but will now be optional. The announcement came after they said they see an increasing trend in vaccinations. "We now see our local hospitals are keeping up with the needs of COVID-19 and other patients. More people in our The post MU removes mask mandate for an indoor setting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

School bus involved in crash on Highway 50 in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) At least two vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 50 in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Henwick lane. Troopers said the bus was hit by another vehicle after the school bus The post School bus involved in crash on Highway 50 in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Covid 19#Summer School#Elementary School#The Board Of Education#Sta#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: More than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the state health department, PCR testing identified 1,074 new cases of the virus. That's above the state's daily average of 851 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 14. The The post THURSDAY UPDATES: More than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City leaders address downtown gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City leaders say they are in communication with the Columbia Police Department and Chief of Police Jeff Jones and are working to curb some of the downtown shootings. With several gun violence incidents in the past few weeks, community members have expressed concerns and are calling on city leaders to step up. The post City leaders address downtown gun violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy