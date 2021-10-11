Red Flag Warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Santa Cruz Mountains .A strong low pressure system over the Great Basin is resulting in strong northerly winds over elevated portions of the North Bay, East Bay, and the mountains of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and interior Monterey Counties. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains. * TIMING...Tuesday through 5 PM. * WINDS...North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidities will be highest this morning before dropping through the day. Minimum daytime humidities 15-25 percent except up to 40 percent closer to the coast. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.