CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 06:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Santa Cruz Mountains .A strong low pressure system over the Great Basin is resulting in strong northerly winds over elevated portions of the North Bay, East Bay, and the mountains of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and interior Monterey Counties. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains. * TIMING...Tuesday through 5 PM. * WINDS...North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidities will be highest this morning before dropping through the day. Minimum daytime humidities 15-25 percent except up to 40 percent closer to the coast. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Mateo County, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Mountains#East Bay#Humidities

Comments / 0

Community Policy