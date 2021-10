Be honorable. That’s the only choice for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, and it’s the choice he will make. It can be argued that Ballard’s roster is imperfect, building from the inside out has left the Colts wanting on the exterior of both his offense and defense, and that his care in the quality of men he invite to be Colts has left the team with less dynamism. But Ballard is beyond reproach as an honorable and honest man.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO