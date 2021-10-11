CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundtable: Jack Eichel situation; bold predictions for 2021-22 season

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich playoff team will not be back in the postseason in 2022?. James O’Brien, NHL writer: Make no mistake about it: Juuse Saros dragged the Predators kicking and screaming to the playoffs. That already-fading team lost Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson for precious little in return, yet didn’t have the courage to go full-fledged with a rebuild. (A four-year, $20 million contract for 29-year-old Mikael Granlund? On this team? OK then.) Honestly, repeating last season feels like their ceiling, and that would be close to a worst-case scenario. You’d have to be naive (or on the payroll?) to believe in the John Hynes – David Poile combination right now.

