Vilnius Airport launches tender for departures terminal

By Joe Quirke
globalconstructionreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tender for a departures terminal has been launched by Lithuanian Airport Network for Vilnius Airport. The 14,400 sq m project in the northern part of the airport will double the hourly passenger throughput from 1,200 to 2,400. A €25m tender for the departure terminal was originally awarded to Mitnija,...

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Comments / 0

