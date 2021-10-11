Vilnius Airport launches tender for departures terminal

') } // --> Arnas Dūmanas, head of project management at Lithuanian Airports, said, “Our goal is to ensure that the new terminal building is BREEAM Good certified. The airport is an unconventional place that requires special safety and attention. For this reason, the relevant conditions are set for the construction contractor. It will be necessary to ensure, during the construction, the uninterrupted operation of the current terminal and of the infrastructure, and appropriate comfort of the passengers. The construction quality and deadlines are among the essential objectives of the project. Therefore, we aim to create competitive conditions for the selection of the market professionals and to ensure the participation of experienced engineering personnel in the organization and supervision of the construction work.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO