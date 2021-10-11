CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Sixteen Candles’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrkMh_0cNaJcjb00
Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling in 'Sixteen Candles.' Moviestore/Shutterstock

Make a wish! Sixteen Candles encapsulated what it was like to be a teenager who feels invisible but is really a star in their own right — and more than three decades later, it still resonates with fans.

John Hughes’ 1984 film introduced fans to Molly Ringwald as Samantha Baker and Anthony Michael Hall as the Geek or Farmer Ted. The two stars’ careers quickly took off after the rom-com became a mega-hit, leading to even bigger roles in The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink and Weird Science.

While some of the story lines from Sixteen Candles are controversial in modern times — like when Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling) trades his drunk girlfriend Caroline (Haviland Morris) for Sam’s underwear — a lot of the themes are still relevant.

In the film, Sam’s parents forget her Sweet 16 because her older sister, Ginny (Blanche Baker), is getting married to a bohunk named Rudy (John Kapelos). As Sam tries to forget about her failed birthday, her high school crush, Jake, finally starts to notice her — and not just because she was cool enough to lend a freshman geek her underwear to help him win a bet.

The movie also starred both Joan Cusack and her brother, John Cusack, in minor roles that are still memorable for fans of the teenage love story.

Looking back, the cast of Sixteen Candles still can’t believe how much staying power the film has had.

Gedde Watanabe, who plays foreign exchange student Long Duk Dong, described the movie’s continued success as “quite incredible” and something he didn’t see coming.

“I’m still sideswiped by it all,” he told Vulture in May 2014 after doing an autograph show and screening with former costar Debbie Pollack, who played Long Duk Dong’s girlfriend Marlene. “Maybe because it’s been so many years since the movie and even several years since I’ve seen it, I expected, like, two people to show up. And when so many did — and brought their kids and talked about how much the movie meant to them, I don’t know — I’m humbled and I’m grateful.”

Watanabe added: “It also says so much about John Hughes, his movies, their resilience and his brilliance. Bless his heart, because we don’t have him anymore.”

Ringwald also spoke fondly of the late director while writing an essay for the New Yorker in April 2018. She remembered meeting Hughes while he was casting The Breakfast Club and instead of making that film his directorial debut, he switched gears and created Sixteen Candles.

“He told me later that, over a July 4th weekend, while looking at headshots of actors to consider for the movie, he found mine, and decided to write another movie around the character he imagined that girl to be,” she wrote. “That script became Sixteen Candles, a story about a girl whose family forgets her sixteenth birthday. ”

The Riverdale actress praised Hughes for writing so many movies with a female lead. “No one in Hollywood was writing about the minutiae of high school, and certainly not from a female point of view,” she explained.

Scroll down to see what the cast of Sixteen Candles has been doing since the ‘80s:

Comments / 4

Related
wirenewsfax.com

Molly Ringwald hasn’t shown her twins her movies yet because of ‘troubling’ elements

Molly Ringwald has changed her opinion about classic 1980s movies. She’s not just a mom to three children, but she is also a mother of adolescent twins. Ringwald is the mom of Mathilda (17), and Roman (12). She has been open about her changing perceptions of her early films, including “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “The Breakfast Club (1985), and “Pretty In Pink” (1986). She told TODAY in 2016 that she had let Mathilda see those films and was thrilled to see how “connected” the young lady was with them.
CELEBRITIES
Las Cruces Sun-News

Anthony Michael Hall to attend screenings of 'Breakfast Club,' "Halloween Kills' at Telshor 12. Here are the details.

LAS CRUCES - Celebrated actor Anthony Michael Hall will be in Las Cruces next week to promote the Las Cruces International Film Festival. Hall found stardom in the 1980s, appearing in the popular teen movies "The Breakfast Club," "Weird Science" and "16 Candles." He's continued to act into adulthood. His most recent movie, "Halloween Kills," continues the Michael Myers saga and hits theaters this month.
LAS CRUCES, NM
arcamax.com

My worst moment: Anthony Michael Hall on rejection as a child actor

In the original 1978 horror movie “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis plays a teenage babysitter to a little boy named Tommy Doyle. In the latest incarnation of the franchise, “Halloween Kills,” Tommy Doyle is all grown up and facing down Michael Myers once again, and he’s played by Anthony Michael Hall.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Blanche Baker
Person
Gedde Watanabe
Person
John Cusack
Person
Anthony Michael Hall
Person
Michael Schoeffling
Person
Jake Ryan
Person
Joan Cusack
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ruck Says ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Was a “Pain in My Ass” for Years

Alan Ruck has a love-hate relationship with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — which, for many years, was far more the latter emotion. A guest Thursday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Succession star talked about his tumultuous career before nabbing a series of solid projects, including Speed and Spin City. Before he landed the role of Connor Roy on the award-winning HBO hit series, Ruck was best known for playing lovable goof Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As much as he loved the role and making the John Hughes film with his real-life pal and star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Molly Ringwald Hasn't 'Found the Strength' to Watch Her Past Movies with 'Woke' Daughter Adele, 12

Molly Ringwald may not show her younger two kids her '80s movies, given today's modern context. The actress — known for classic teen comedies like Sixteen Candles (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986) and The Breakfast Club (1985) — previously opened up about her complicated feelings toward her past films, noting instances of racism, sexism and homophobia present in some of them.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Molly Ringwald on Why She Hasn’t Been Able to Watch Her John Hughes Films With Younger Daughter

Molly Ringwald says her experience of watching The Breakfast Club with her eldest daughter was “emotional” and that while the John Hughes films she worked on are complicated in their representation, she doesn’t think they should be erased. The Sixteen Candles and Riverdale star first reflected on the legacy of Hughes’ popular ’80s coming-of-age films in a 2018 New Yorker essay, in which she spoke about the sexism and noted the racism, misogyny and “at times, homophobic” elements those films embodied in light of the mounting allegations against the now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. During a recent interview with Andy Cohen for his...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixteen Candles#The Breakfast Club
The Guardian

‘There was always an excuse to take a drink’: Succession’s Alan Ruck on Ferris Bueller, booze and bouncing back

Alan Ruck is talking to me by video about the present, but he appears to be sitting in the past. The present we are discussing is the forthcoming third season of Succession, the wildly adored HBO series about plutocracies and dysfunctional families, created by Jesse Armstrong, a co-creator of Peep Show. Ruck plays Connor, the neglected eldest son of a media magnate, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Like all the actors on the show – as the Guardian’s unofficial Succession correspondent, I have interviewed Cox and Jeremy Strong – Ruck has thought deeply about his character and is very eloquent on the subject. It is, however, a little hard to focus on what he’s saying because the bright and spacious kitchen in which he’s sitting bears a striking resemblance to another kitchen audiences associate with him. More than 30 years before Ruck played Connor, he was Cameron Frye, another neglected son of a cruel and wealthy man, in the 1986 John Hughes classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Alan, I say, are you actually sitting in Ferris Bueller’s kitchen?
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Producer Points Out Why It's Good Paul Rudd Didn't Return as Tommy Doyle

Regardless of how horror fans feel about Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, the film is retroactively notable as it marked Paul Rudd's first major film role as the adult Tommy Doyle. Ahead of production on Halloween Kills, a number of casting announcements revealed that various stars from previous Halloween entries would be returning to battle Myers, inspiring hope that Rudd might return, only for Anthony Michael Hall to take over the role. While producer Malek Akkad was also disappointed that Rudd didn't return, he also noted that the actor has become such a huge star, he could see this casting decision possibly distracting audiences from the core story being told. Halloween Kills is in theaters and on Peacock now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

Anthony Michael Hall Talks Halloween Kills and His Showdown with Michael Myers [Exclusive]

Tommy Doyle swings a big bat in Halloween Kills, determined to capture and kill infamous Haddonfield boogeyman Michael Myers. Anthony Michael Hall steps into the iconic role of Tommy, commanding the screen with a menacing presence that is sometimes scarier than the evil lurking underneath that iconic William Shatner mask. We recently caught up with Mike Hall to talk about his role in the latest Halloween sequel, which picks up directly where the last installment left off.
MOVIES
Inside Nova

Michael Gandolfini joins Cat Person cast

Michael Gandolfini has been added to the cast of 'Cat Person'. The 22-year-old actor has joined Susanna Fogel's psychological thriller along with Hope Davis, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins. The ensemble will join previously announced stars Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones and Geraldine Viswanathan.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Anthony Michael Hall Talks ‘Halloween Kills,’ Joining A Beloved Franchise & The “Puberty On Film” Trilogy With John Hughes [The Playlist Podcast]

Anthony Michael Hall is a legend when it comes to the world of coming-of-age films. Just looking at his filmography from his years as a child actor, starring in iconic features such as “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” and “Weird Science” in a three-year period, there’s no denying Hall has made an indelible mark on films. And now, decades later, he’s doing it again, albeit in a decidedly darker atmosphere in “Halloween Kills.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and More

Simply wonderful! Since That Thing You Do! premiered in October 1996, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the movie — or its fictional boy band. Starring Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, Liv Tyler and Charlize Theron, the film follows a Pennsylvania group originally called the Oneders (pronounced “wonders”) as they become an overnight success thanks to their hit song, also called “That Thing You Do!”
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy