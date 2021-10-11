CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Kim Kardashian, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang’s Hilarious Pop Group in Unaired SNL Skit

By Kisha Forde
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kim Kardashian's HILARIOUS Unaired "SNL" Sketch. In an unaired sketch from Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9, the SKIMS founder joined comedic forces with cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang to become a musical trio auditioning for a deal with Costco. The pop trio,...

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
Nicole Brown’s sister calls out Kim Kardashian over OJ Simpson joke on SNL

Nicole Brown’s sister Tanya Brown has called out Kim Kardashian for making “distasteful” jokes about OJ Simpson during her Saturday Night Live monologue.Speaking to TMZ Brown said the quips about Simpson and his late ex-wife Nicole reflected poorly on Kardashian, whose recent appearance as SNL host won her praise online.The reality TV star began the four-minute segment by roasting members of her famous family. “The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” said Kardashian. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s...
SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
'Saturday Night Live' puts Kim Kardashian's family, O.J. Simpson on trial in 'People's Kourt' sketch

Kim Kardashian put herself and her family on trial during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. The sketch showed Kim doing an impression of her older sister, Kourtney, on a parody courtroom reality series titled "People’s Kourt." The idea was that it would be the first of the family’s exclusive deal with Hulu that will see them produce follow-ups to their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended in June.
Jim Belushi's Hellish Advice to Kim Kardashian About Hosting 'SNL'

Jim Belushi has some interesting, almost ominous, advice for Kim Kardashian as she prepares to host "Saturday Night Live" ... but ultimately he believes she'll do great. Jim -- who was an 'SNL' cast member in the '80s after his famous older brother died -- was out in Bev Hills when we picked his brain about Kim hosting ... a decision some folks aren't down with.
What Kanye West apparently thought of Kim Kardashian's SNL appearance

Kim Kardashian absolutely nailed her Saturday Night Live host's monologue over the weekend [9 October] and, as expected, it was amazing. In true SNL (and Kim) style, we saw her roasting everyone - from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, to mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and even her former husband Kanye West.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

