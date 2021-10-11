CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Louisa Johnson reveals her 'liberating' rehab experience

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisa Johnson has revealed via Instagram that she's been in rehab for trauma, depression and anxiety. Louisa Johnson went into rehab earlier this year. The 23-year-old singer - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2015 - has revealed via Instagram that she's been in rehab for trauma, depression and anxiety.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Madonna Says Writing Her Biopic Is A ‘Draining’ Experience

Madonna opened up to Maluma about writing her biopic in the “Musicians on Musicians” issue of Rolling Stone. According to the “Like a Virgin” singer, penning the screenplay is the “most draining, challenging experience” she's ever had. Madonna said, “Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Makes Veiled Threat To Expose Family Secrets In Tell-All Interview, Declares 'Lord Have Mercy' On Their 'Souls'

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. As Britney Spears is slowly freeing herself from the conservatorship shackles she’s been locked in for nearly 13 years, the pop icon is finding her voice and speaking out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louisa Johnson
femalefirst.co.uk

Lourdes Leon: Mom Madonna is a 'control freak'

Madonna's daughter needed "complete independence" from her "control freak" mother as soon as she left high school. Madonna's daughter needed "complete independence" from her "control freak" mother. Lourdes Leon was happy to pay for her own college tuition and her apartment because she didn't want her famous mom to have...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

I have made absolutely no secret of my love for Dakota Johnson and her style on this website over the years, in a way that I personally think is fine and completely normal. And you would think that, by now, I might have some kind of immunity to seeing a particularly strong red carpet look from the actor by now. But, after seeing what she wore to the New York Film Festival on Wednesday night, I can attest that this is emphatically not the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Depression
Vulture

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have separated after 17 years together, a rep for the couple told People on Monday. The pair dated for ten years before their engagement in 2016 and wedding in 2018. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the rep said in a statement. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Miguel took to social media on Monday to indirectly address the news, writing on Instagram Stories, “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire.” Mandi also posted a few thoughts to Instagram, with one post reading, “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” It’s unclear what led to the couple’s breakup.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Frankfort Times

Dolly Parton reveals her celebrity crush

Dolly Parton has a crush on Jimmy Fallon. The 75-year-old country music legend - who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 55 years - thinks the 47-year-old talk show host is "precious" and they've always got along well.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Jeannie Mai explains hesitation on having kids

Jeannie Mai is “scared” about being able to keep her child safe after being abused when she was younger. Jeannie Mai is “scared” about being able to keep her child safe. The ‘Real’ co-host – who is expecting her first baby with husband Jeezy - previously revealed she was sexually...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy