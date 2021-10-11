Louisa Johnson reveals her 'liberating' rehab experience

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have separated after 17 years together, a rep for the couple told People on Monday. The pair dated for ten years before their engagement in 2016 and wedding in 2018. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the rep said in a statement. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Miguel took to social media on Monday to indirectly address the news, writing on Instagram Stories, “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire.” Mandi also posted a few thoughts to Instagram, with one post reading, “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” It’s unclear what led to the couple’s breakup.

