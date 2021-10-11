CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun To Storms For Midweek

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, pushing into the upper 70s. A few clouds start to move in late in the day ahead of some stormy weather. After midnight, scattered storms start moving into eastern Nebraska. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As the storms expand farther northeast during the overnight hours they should weaken. The biggest concern for any severe storm will be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

CBS Miami

Sunshine Saturday, Heating Up Before The Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a nice, sunny start to the weekend with only the chance for a stray drizzle or shower on this Saturday. Temperatures are heating up this Saturday and Sunday afternoon before a cold front arrives in South Florida. Saturday afternoon will be very and sunny with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees, especially for the inland cities in Broward and Miami-Dade. While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-80s in the Keys. Showers may impact the Lower Keys this Saturday or the surrounding waters. Some of those showers near the Keys can develop waterspouts. A few clouds into Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
pix11.com

Severe storms, damaging winds possible before sun returns on Sunday

NEW YORK — Sunny skies on Saturday will give way to increasing clouds, scattered showers and potentially severe thunderstorms later in the day. The storm front was expected to arrive in New Jersey around 3 p.m. and move east into New York and Connecticut. To check out PIX11’s interactive radar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

