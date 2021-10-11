Sun To Storms For Midweek
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, pushing into the upper 70s. A few clouds start to move in late in the day ahead of some stormy weather. After midnight, scattered storms start moving into eastern Nebraska. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As the storms expand farther northeast during the overnight hours they should weaken. The biggest concern for any severe storm will be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.www.3newsnow.com
Comments / 0