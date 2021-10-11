Sun To Storms For Midweek

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a nice, sunny start to the weekend with only the chance for a stray drizzle or shower on this Saturday. Temperatures are heating up this Saturday and Sunday afternoon before a cold front arrives in South Florida. Saturday afternoon will be very and sunny with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees, especially for the inland cities in Broward and Miami-Dade. While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-80s in the Keys. Showers may impact the Lower Keys this Saturday or the surrounding waters. Some of those showers near the Keys can develop waterspouts. A few clouds into Saturday night...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO