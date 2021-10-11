CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFeely: It's been a good run, America

By Mike McFeely
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — It might well have been a story about the Pillsbury Bake-Off for all the attention America gave it and the impact it had. Major news organizations reported on the findings of a Senate report that detailed the all-out effort former President Donald Trump put into overturning the results of the 2020 election. How he had at least one lawyer in the U.S. Justice Department who was willing to keep Trump in office. How Trump tried to strong-arm the DOJ into doing his bidding, to act as his personal goon squad to reverse the will of the American people.

