Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham came close to joining Juventus
Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham both came close to joining Italian giants Juventus, former director Fabio Paratici has revealed. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have established themselves as two of the world’s most talented young players at Borussia Dortmund. The duo have formed a great partnership and continue to get better and better with every passing week. But former Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed that both Haaland and Bellingham came close to joining the Italian side before moving to BVB.bvbbuzz.com
