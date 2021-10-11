Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham came close to joining Juventus

The love of the Borussia Dortmund supporters and the atmosphere at the Signal Iduna Park could help convince Erling Haaland to stay at the club, Sebastian Kehl believes. Erling Haaland continues to be linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, with several big clubs in Europe lining up for his signature. Despite all the rumours, the BVB bosses have hope that the striker will stay on at the club. Sebastian Kehl believes that the Borussia Dortmund supporters could play a role in convincing Haaland to stay at the club.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO