Having worked with Judy Allen in social services at the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Chris Legband said her friend was instrumental in the creation of the Elders Committee. “One of my passions was to work with her again and be on this board with her, and then she passed away, but I still wanted to serve,” she said. “And now I can serve for her instead of with her, even though I wish she was still here with us.”

FREMONT, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO