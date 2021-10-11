Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bulls Conquers $56,000

Bitcoin markets followed a sideways pattern over the last couple of days after forming a very parabolic move. This is not a huge surprise, because markets need to digest some of these big moves occasionally. With that being the case, think it is probably only a matter of time before we see the market continue the overall attitude of bullishness, but we may have a couple of days ahead that are relatively quiet. After all, the $60,000 level is a psychologically important barrier that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Because of this, I think it does make sense that we will see grinding sideways action, followed by an attempt to break the $60,000 level.

