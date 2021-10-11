CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bulls Conquers $56,000

By Azeez Mustapha
Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin price prediction focuses at the upside as the king coin rallies above the resistance level of $56,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading at 3.36% higher on the day as the market opens the session at $54,683 and now adjusting upwards to the prevailing market value of $57,054. The first digital coin is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid low volatility. The current conditions imply that the coin may increase their movement during the next trading hours as the coin moves above 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) may cross into the overbought region.

