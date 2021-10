Batwoman really had me side-eyeing Ryan Wilder while sympathizing with Alice in the season 3 premiere of “Mad as a Hatter.” And I know what you’re thinking, “But she’s the villain!” So? Loki killed people and betrayed his brother left and right in the MCU. He still ended up being loved and understood before his redemption arc came into play. Then there are others like Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender who chased down the Gaang, tried to kill them multiple times, and somehow ended up being family by the end of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO