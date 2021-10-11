CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the 1 Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

Cover picture for the articleWhere you put your retirement savings is just as important as what you invest in. The right account can help you save on taxes and invest in securities that align with your long-term goals. Some even enable matching employer contributions. You’ve probably heard of the merits of 401(k)s and IRAs,...

The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 means reducing the size of your monthly benefits check. You could still end up with more lifetime income. You need to consider your health and marital status when deciding when to claim benefits. Social Security benefits can be claimed at 62. Most financial experts advise...
CBS Seattle

Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents’ Bank Accounts

(CBS Detroit) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the fourth round advance Child Tax Credit payments on October 15. The actual time the check arrives depends on the payment method and individual banks. Many parents with direct deposit set up through the IRS had already received their money Friday morning. That amounted to roughly 60 million children overall the last time around. The remainder of families receiving their credits via direct deposit should have their money by the end of the day. Mailed checks could take up to a week, given various issues with the U.S. postal system....
CBS News

Treasury defends IRS plan to track most bank accounts

The Treasury is defending its proposal to track banking information for nearly all Americans, after pushback from the finance industry and Congressional Republicans made the proposal a subject of heated debate in Congress. A senior Treasury official told CBS News that tracking a small amount of information for nearly every...
wchstv.com

Locals react to proposal that would allow IRS to monitor bank account transactions

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Biden administration's proposal to fight tax evasion means taking a closer look at Americans' money. Under the proposal, outlined fully here, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions would be required to annually report customers' account deposits and withdrawals of $600 or more to the IRS. This does not mean, however, the government will have unrestricted access to Americans' bank accounts.
The Motley Fool

3 Retirement Savings Moves to Avoid at All Costs

Building a retirement nest egg is a lifelong project. Some mistakes can make it difficult to invest enough for a secure future. Retirees must rely on savings, as Social Security alone won't provide enough income. Saving for retirement can be a challenge, but it's crucial for every senior to have...
news8000.com

Social Security checks to rise 5.9%, biggest jump in 39 years

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Millions of retirees will get a 5.9% increase in Social Security benefits next year, the highest bump since 1982. A quarter of senior Social Security recipients rely on their monthly check for all, or nearly all, of their income. About half live in households where it provides at least 50% of their income.
bgindependentmedia.org

Latta proposes legislation to allow Social Security recipients to contribute to Health Saving Accounts

From OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN ROBERT E. LATTA FIFTH DISTRICT OF OHIO. On Oct. 12, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) introduced legislation, the Stop Penalizing Working Seniors Act, to expand access to health savings accounts (HSAs) and fix a technicality prohibiting individuals who are receiving Social Security benefits from contributing to their HSA accounts.
Herald & Review

Social Security: Payments can also arrive early

Question: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday? Will my payment be late?. Answer: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2021 at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to create your account.
hudsonvalley360.com

Social Security Matters: What happens to the Social Security taxes I paid when I die

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into Social Security. Is this correct?. The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
