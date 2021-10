The UK’s biggest water park and spa complex is set to open in Manchester in 2023, next to the city’s Trafford Centre.Worth £250m, Therme Manchester has been designed with a staggering 25 swimming pools and 35 water slides, plus 30 saunas and steam rooms - all surrounded by tropical palms and foliage and housed under futuristic-looking glass domes.Described by designers Therme Group as an “urban oasis”, the complex will have beehives on the rooftop to encourage biodiversity, and use the honey from the hives in both spa treatments and restaurant dishes.As well as places to lounge, swim and slide, the...

