CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

By Jose D. Duran
Miami New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Anastasia Samoylova's photographic series, "FloodZone," responds to the environmental changes taking place in South Florida's coastal cities. The 46-image installation at HistoryMiami takes a closer look at how residents and visitors interact with the unnatural urban landscape as the threat — and denial — continues to grow year after year. On Thursday, the museum will host the exhibition's grand opening, where you'll have the chance to meet Samoylova and discuss her work. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Magic City#Street Art#Stellar Awards#Historymiami#Floodzone#Historymiami Org#Sun#Hijas De La Muerte#Ruffans#The Museum Of Graffiti#Wynwood#Citi Bike#Museumofgraffiti Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy