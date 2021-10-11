The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Photographer Anastasia Samoylova's photographic series, "FloodZone," responds to the environmental changes taking place in South Florida's coastal cities. The 46-image installation at HistoryMiami takes a closer look at how residents and visitors interact with the unnatural urban landscape as the threat — and denial — continues to grow year after year. On Thursday, the museum will host the exhibition's grand opening, where you'll have the chance to meet Samoylova and discuss her work. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.