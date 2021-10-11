CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Report: 86% of nursing home, adult care facility workers are vaccinated

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We are getting a better idea about how many nursing home and adult care facility workers in New York are vaccinated. Roughly 86% of home health care workers in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a new report from the New York Times. This comes less than a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded her vaccine mandate, which required workers to have the one dose by last Monday, or face losing their jobs.

