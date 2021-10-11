CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are the Scottish Greens settling in to government?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish Green Party has held its first conference as a party of government, with leaders promising that they are "only just getting started" with tackling climate change. The party has a less prominent position in parliament now, having forfeited speaking slots at Holyrood's primetime events like first minister's questions in its deal with the SNP. But with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater in ministerial offices, will they be able to deliver on big policies and make the pact worthwhile?

