Experts warn of possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this winter

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are warning we could see what they are calling a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this coming winter, CBS Miami reports. Millions of children get sick with the flu every year and tens of thousands are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Research being presented at an American Academy of Pediatrics conference shows pandemic precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, helped stop the spread of flu and other common respiratory viruses last season.

Rob Duncan
3d ago

so there were no flu cases in 2020, now it's going to be a pandemic, ya think maybe the masks might be contributing to that? I guess their vaccine plans aren't working out too well, so they gotta roll it back,

r45a
3d ago

Get ready they’re setting it up won’t be able to blame the unvaccinated now That’ll probably be about the time that the vacation are dropping left and right

Martha Arias
4d ago

omg....what a joke... Everything is against THE PEOPLE and not for THE PEOPLE....no respect for our USA😔😔😔😔😔

