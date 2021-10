As I scrolled through my Instagram feed one early September day, my screen lit up with posts about a beautiful blonde wanderlust gone missing. Each picture was delicately captioned with a kind message to her family and friends, wishing luck to all those engaged in her search. It was eerily similar to stories I had heard of Indigenous women going missing across the American west. But unlike in their cases, news of this was everywhere. From that moment on, it was abundantly clear: We cared more about this case than we did theirs. I had no idea what it all meant.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO