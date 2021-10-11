CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s International Trailer Dials up the Horror

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has new trailer and it’s actually rather good. No, we haven’t accidentally poured gin on our cornflakes and forgotten about last Thursday’s trailer reveal, there’s now a second trailer, aimed at international markets. The US trailer, not entirely surprisingly, focused on action but this new trailer, which begins with a recreation of Resident Evil 2’s truck scene, leans into the series’s horror aspects.

