Karmanos Cancer Institute and KSP Specialty Pharmacy Launch Drug Patient Portal
The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and KSP Specialty Pharmacy have launched a new website — www.ksppharmacy.org. The new site features provider resources and information for payers and pharmaceutical companies as well as an online portal where patients can refill their prescriptions. This tool also allows patients to see their list of medications, get reminders, and interact with their pharmacist.www.dbusiness.com
