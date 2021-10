Bitcoin is back at $60,000 and looks poised to retake a new all-time high of $65,000 in the near future. Starting off the year in the low $30,000s, we watched bitcoin put doubters in disbelief as it ran all the way up to $64,000 later on in April. Since then we’ve seen a pretty decent decline that really put the class of 2020/21 Bitcoiners' resilience to the test. Many of them were claiming to have “diamond hands” on the way up, but many proved otherwise on the way back down.

