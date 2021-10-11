CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, CVS and Walgreens bring competition to world of primary care

 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Which takes longer and is more frustrating, running into a retail store or going to a doctor’s appointment? Most would agree that going into Walmart or CVS is more convenient than waiting to get checked by a doctor. That’s the challenge physicians are up against as retail...

beckershospitalreview.com

How clinics at Walmart, Walgreens and CVS are expanding: 7 things to know

Over the past few years, retail giants have been pushing their way into healthcare by offering consumers alternative places to receive primary care. Here are seven details about how these companies are expanding their clinical services:. Walmart. Walmart has opened 20 primary care clinics in Texas, Georgia and Illinois within...
HEALTH
Texoma's Homepage

Direct Primary Care expands in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A doctor who set out to introduce direct primary care to Wichita Falls residents said four years later, people have grown more receptive to the idea of medical care on a monthly membership, insurance-free plan. They’ve grown so receptive, in fact, that other physicians, like Jeffrey...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bizjournals

Latus Medical to merge into Primary Care of WNY

An Amherst primary care practice will merge into a larger practice in December. Latus Medical Care at 2350 Maple Road will fold into Primary Care of Western New York, a practice with 41,000 patients and locations in Williamsville, Kenmore, Amherst, Wheatfield and Lancaster. The deal will give patients from both...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcaredive.com

Walgreens invests $330M in CareCentrix in post-acute care bet

Walgreens has invested $330 million to acquire a 55% stake in CareCentrix, a firm that works with health plans to coordinate post-acute care services for plan members, expanding the pharmacy chain's reach in the healthcare sector. Walgreens has the option to acquire the remaining interests in CareCentrix in the future....
BUSINESS
2 On Your Side

Buffalo couple seeking help in face of mounting medical expenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is asking for help after major medical bills have mounted, compounding an already difficult situation. Robert Waugaman is out of work on disability. Waugaman has undergone 20 surgeries since being hurt on the job and now his wife Lynn, who is already dealing with multiple sclerosis (MS) and back issues, has been told by doctors she has a tumor on her spine.
BUFFALO, NY
mobihealthnews.com

Primary care start-ups clash on the role of insurance in the future of care

Ostensibly about the democratization of healthcare, a panel last week at the virtual event Tech Crunch Disrupt went off the rails when Forward CEO Adrian Aoun went on the offensive, calling out fellow panelists from Carbon Health and Cityblock Health on partnering with insurers, leading to a lively debate about what role, if any, insurers should have in the future of healthcare.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Crain's New York Business

Maimonides opens $110M primary and specialty care pavilion in Borough Park

The new facility spans 145,000 square feet over seven floors. More than 130 physicians will provide care across 35 specialties, including pediatrics, women's health and OB/GYN, ENT and surgical specialties. Diagnostic testing and bloodwork will be available onsite. The pavilion includes more than 163 examination and consultation rooms. It is...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wxhc.com

Pfizer boosters now available at Guthrie Primary Care

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available at Guthrie Primary Care locations for those who are eligible. This includes anyone who already received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago. To be eligible, individuals must also fall in one of the following categories:. 65 or older;. 18 or...
HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

New provider welcomed at Northern Light Primary Care – Hampden

Northern Light Primary Care in Hampden is pleased to introduce Alisa Cleary, DO, to the practice. Dr. Cleary earned her doctorate in medicine from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and performed her residency at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine. She specializes in family medicine and addiction...
HAMPDEN, ME
RiverBender.com

Prioritizing Primary Care

KEWANEE - Every year, millions of Americans are diagnosed with health conditions that could have either been managed before worsening or prevented altogether. This is due in large part to the percentage of people who avoid going to the doctor until absolutely necessary – and even then will typically resort to urgent care or emergency room when a health concern arises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Americans who were seeking care from a primary care provider hit an all-time Continue Reading
KEWANEE, IL
Western New York local news

