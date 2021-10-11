How Paris Improved Sustainability and Livability In Its Public Housing

New York City's public housing, in recent years seen as "a poster child of environmental injustice and government neglect," could soon receive the funding it needs to improve energy efficiency and habitability for its residents. Colin Kinninburgh examines the positive example set by Paris, a city that "has been retrofitting thousands of public housing units per year for more than a decade" and which offers "insights into how American housing authorities like NYCHA could make essential repairs while also reducing building emissions, and respecting tenants’ rights during tricky renovations."