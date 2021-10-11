Stocks slide as oil hits 7-year high
U.S. stock indexes closed on session lows as oil prices hit a seven-year high and financials weighed on the S&P 500 ahead of key earnings later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points or 0.72%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively. The Dow had gained 205 points at its best levels of the day. Trading was light as the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day.www.foxbusiness.com
