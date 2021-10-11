CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks slide as oil hits 7-year high

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock indexes closed on session lows as oil prices hit a seven-year high and financials weighed on the S&P 500 ahead of key earnings later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points or 0.72%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively. The Dow had gained 205 points at its best levels of the day. Trading was light as the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day.

The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
FOXBusiness

Copper prices setting up for record surge

Copper prices are headed for record highs as commodity traders rotate out of oil, according to technical analysis conducted by Bank of America. Copper futures traded at CME Group on Wednesday jumped 19.15 cents to $4.5205 per pound, breaking through two key resistance levels on the way to a new 50-day high. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate crude oil hit the bank’s price target of $81 a barrel.
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
FOXBusiness

Stocks rally as Goldman Sachs earnings boom, retail sales surprise

U.S. stocks rallied Friday as investors digested blowout earnings from Goldman Sachs and an unexpected rise in retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 382 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index were higher by 0.75% and 0.5%, respectively. Ticker Security Last Change...
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
