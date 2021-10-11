CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Korea's Kim struts red carpet in dress sandals and a suit

By Josh Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kim Jong Un caught the eye of international observers during a speech marking the North Korean ruling party's founding on Sunday - but for his choice of footwear, rather than anything in his routine remarks.

Kim strode on to the red carpet of a lavish hall wearing what appeared to be shiny black sandals over black socks, to complement his dark suit, burgundy necktie, and half-rim eyeglasses, according to video broadcast by state media on Monday.

Colin Zwirko, senior analytic correspondent for Seoul-based NK News, spotted the footwear, but said it was unclear why Kim decided to wear the sandals, or whether he'd worn them before.

Whatever the reason, Kim does seem to be taking steps lately to protect his health and comfort, he said.

"He lost a significant amount of weight in a short period in May and in September he was seen standing on padded mats during long speeches, which is not typical," Zwirko said. "It appears he's being extra careful with COVID and may be dealing with ongoing health issues."

Kim's clothing choices are often carefully scrutinized by international analysts seeking clues about his health, which is a closely guarded secret in the North.

When Kim reappeared in state media in early June after not being seen in public for almost a month, analysts noted that his watch appeared to be fastened more tightly than before around an apparently slimmer wrist, sparking speculation over the health of a leader who holds an iron grip in North Korea.

State media later made a rare mention of the leader's health, quoting an unidentified resident of Pyongyang as saying that everyone in North Korea was heartbroken after seeing images of Kim looking "emaciated".

In his speech on Sunday, Kim focused on party issues and urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation.

TrendHunter.com

Luxury Red Carpet Chairs

The Osforth armchair by Emanuele Magini is a $19,200 red carpet chair that has a seat that is covered with a five-meter rollable hand-tufted rug. The luxurious and dramatic bamboo silk seat is paired with cushioned red velvet backing for a truly throne-like appearance. The chair puts a playful and...
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal

Supermodel and former Project Runway host Heidi Klum's oldest daughter, Leni Klum, is following in her runway walking footsteps. The aspiring model was at the red carpet premiere for Netflix's upcoming Western, The Harder They Fall, alongside her father, Klum's ex-husband Seal. The 17-year-old stunned in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown that was decked out In Swarovski crystals, which perfectly complemented the "Kiss From A Rose" singer's black suit.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Share a Rare Red Carpet Moment at Variety's Power of Women Summit

Angelina Jolie continues to celebrate strong women—and her daughter, Zahara, is here to watch. On Thursday evening, Jolie and daughter Zahara arrived together at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for Variety's Power of Women, the magazine's annual summit honoring a select group of philanthropic women whose work has significantly impacted media and entertainment. This year, Jolie served as presenter for the summit's honorees, which included Amanda Gorman, Katy Perry, Lorde, and Rita Moreno.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian’s Hot Pink Catsuit & Hidden Heels for ‘SNL’ Are Driving Search Trends, According to Lyst

Kim Kardashian made a splash during her “Saturday Night Live” debut last week. Now, the star’s outfit is raising a variety of searches, according to Lyst. During her opening monologue, Kardashian wore a pink velvet bodysuit with attached gloves and pointed-toe heels from Balenciaga. The outfit was similar to several of the brand’s pink catsuits in different fabrics, but similar silhouettes, that she wore before and after her “SNL” debut. The KKW Beauty founder’s outfit spiked searches for “velvet catsuits” by 117% in under two days, according to Lyst. “Balenciaga” searches also rose by 47% during this time. Shoe-wise, Kardashian’s pointed hidden...
CELEBRITIES
