New York City, NY

New York City’s Annual Columbus Day Parade Marches Up Fifth Avenue

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCHQA_0cNaCSXK00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s another sign of New York’s recovery from the pandemic .

The world’s largest celebration of Italian-American heritage has returned to the streets of New York City Monday.

The Columbus Day Parade marched up Fifth Avenue.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, from the center lanes to the sidewalks, Italian American pride poured down Fifth Avenue.

“It’s a dream, I come every year and I love it,” one parade-goer said.

Italian flags and marching bands spiced up the stretch from 47th to 72nd streets as vibrant floats, famous faces, officers on horseback, and hot cars wowed the crowd.

Monday marked the 77th Annual Columbus Day Parade and those Murdock spoke with were thrilled to be back together to celebrate.

“This is the moment of the heart, to see each other in the eyes. To touch. You know how we Italian we are, we miss this direct contact,” said Francesca Aldirese, an Italian senator representing who comes every year, celebrating the love she has for Italians abroad.

PHOTOS : Columbus Day Parade Marches Up Fifth Avenue

“It’s very special, because I’ve been marching in this parade since I’m about 3 years old when my father was a police officer. So I carried on the tradition. I have never missed one parade in 39 years, said Paul DiGiacomo, president of Detectives Endowment Association, representing more than 19,000 detectives in NYC.

“It’s amazing,” said 10th grader Vittoria Sandri.

“I like when everyone screams ‘Italy, Italy,’ with all the flags and see how much it means to be an Italian,” said 8th grader Luca Pelliggoni.

“He was the great explorer. If it weren’t for him, where would we be today? We have to remember that,” said Aldo Verelli, chairman of the Columbus Citizens Parade.

This is tradition. President Benjamin Harrison signed the law creating the holiday in 1892, a year after 11 Italian immigrants were lynched in New Orleans, and at a time when Italians in America faced discrimination.

Columbus was commissioned by Queen Isabella of Spain, and after Columbus, many Spanish explorers followed, bringing Hispanic culture, language, and religion to Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America.

While Columbus Day gets celebrated along Fifth Avenue on the second Monday in October, many around the county celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day .

“Today we are honoring our ancestors,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Nez and first lady Phefelia Nez spoke with CBS2 from the Pueblo Cultural Center in New Mexico.

“The whole idea of bringing inclusion and equity into mainstream America, and bring light to the fact that indigenous people have been here before Columbus, and we’re still here,” Phefelia Nez said.

“No matter where we’ve been stepped on or oppressed, we have managed to overcome these adversities throughout history of this country,” Jonathan Nez said.

A day of recognizing our roots across the nation – a day filled with remembering and celebrating.

Related
CBS New York

Italian Enclaves Historical Society Documenting Neighborhoods Across US Still Honoring Italian Heritage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Italian-American Heritage Month is celebrated in October to honor the contributions of Italian immigrants and their families to our country. Many of the neighborhoods they settled in are still very much holding onto the culture. Like a true Italian, Carmine Gangone graciously welcomed CBS2 into his family’s “second home” — Carmine and Son’s. “My dad started it in 1979, so I was here as a little boy, just running around, helping,” Gangone told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. His father came to the United States in 1968 among the many Italian immigrants who set roots in Brooklyn. “Nothing was given to them. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘New York Is Back, New York Is Hungry’: NYC Wine And Food Festival Returns For Long Weekend Of Tasty Events

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On the road to reopening, the New York City Wine and Food Festival returns Thursday for a long weekend of tasty events. It’s one of the first major culinary festivals to return in-person in the state. The famous French onion soup burger from chef Paul Denamiel of Le Rivage along Restaurant Row is going to get a lot of attention Thursday night. Denamiel is one of more than 20 chefs competing in the New York City Wine and Food Festival’s “Burger Bash” competition being held on Pier 86 outside the Intrepid Museum. Last year, he was one of only a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Initiative Brings Pop-Up COVID Vaccination Sites To NYC Movie Theaters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated. It’s called “Vax to the Movies.” Beginning this weekend, pop-up vaccination sites will be set up outside select theaters across the city. Participating theaters include: the AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem the Regal Union Square the Concourse Plaza Multiplex in the Bronx the Regal UA Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn the Regal UA Kaufman Astoria in Queens and the Regal Bricktown Charlestown on Staten Island. The mayor says since the city initiated its indoor vaccination mandate in September, vaccination rates have increased by 9%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn Art Project Highlights Black, Latinx Artists’ Response To Social Injustice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful art project is underway in DUMBO. The goal is to bring the community together in the face of challenges so many have been facing. The project is called “Murals for the Movement,” and it winds through DUMBO. Local Black and Latinx artists are painting murals in response to social injustice. Marka 27’s piece is called “Back to the Essence, Brooklyn.” It’s a celebration of the African Diaspora. “We’re constantly looked at as victims throughout history,” he said. “People don’t really look at our strong heritage, our strengths, our beauty, our pride, our culture. We come from immense wealth in...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New Mexico State
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Radio City Rockettes Returning In 2021 Christmas Spectacular After Last Year’s Pandemic Pause

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays in New York City just doesn’t feel right without the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the Rockettes. After the pandemic pause canceled last year’s show, this year, they are back. The famous high kicks could not be halted. In a rehearsal room on the Upper West Side was Radio City Rockette LaTarika Pierce, who dreamed of doing this since she was a kid in Orange, New Jersey. It’s her second year as a Rockette. “I started dancing in my middle school. It ended up as a class on my schedule for some reason, and I was a very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

U.S. To Reopen Land Borders With Canada And Mexico, Allow Nonessential Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a big change affecting America and its two closest neighbors. The U.S. will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico next month, allowing nonessential travel for the first time in more than a year and a half. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, in just a few weeks you can head on a train out of Penn Station to Canada once again. Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions, saying it has separated families and stopped leisure trips. Wednesday, national leaders are readying land borders. Come next month, vehicle, rail and ferry travel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Thomas Jefferson Statue Expected To Be Moved From City Hall To Museum After Monday Vote

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vote will be held Monday to determine what happens to a statue of one of the Founding Fathers at City Hall. The 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson has stood inside the Council Chamber for decades. After the public design commission vote Monday, the statue is expected to move to a museum. Members of the council’s Black, Latino and Asian caucus who have championed the move say it will be “great to see him gone.” “As it stands, we’ve been under the watchful eye of a slaveholder,” New York City Council member Adrienne Adams said. “We are looking forward to the day when we look over at that podium where that statue still stands as we speak today and not being looked down by Thomas Jefferson.” The statue will likely be moved to the New York Historical Society, where Jefferson’s contributions and complex history can be explained.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrated Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Big Apple has been home to the largest Columbus Day celebration in the country for decades, but there’s a growing effort to replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The art and culture celebrated Monday represent groups at risk of being forgotten, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.. “I saw so much land disappearing in my own community, the Nanticoke people in Delaware, that I said I have to do something,” said Courtney Streett of the Native Roots Farm Foundation. Streett was a journalist who gave that up to open a farm to prevent any more land from going away, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Benjamin Harrison
Person
Jonathan Nez
CBS New York

Ceremony Honoring Health Care Workers, Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Held In South Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The importance of adequate health care was highlighted during a ceremony celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Bronx Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson was on hand for the event recognizing health care workers for their service to the community. Gibson also helped cut the ribbon on the new Essen Health Care Center in the South Bronx. “We want to change the way health care is delivered, so we want to bring health care to the people, so this office is just one part of our 32 offices,” said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, chief medical officer for Essen Health Care. The Essen Health Care Center has an urgent care facility that is open seven days a week.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

David Bowie Immersive Experience Coming To New York City To Mark Late Musician’s 75th Birthday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From music to fashion to art, David Bowie left his mark on the world, and now it’s all coming to New York. Bowie’s estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75,” marking what would have been the late musician’s 75th birthday. It’s being described as an immersive experience with HD screenings of behind-the-scenes footage, an art gallery and retail shops. The pop-up installation is only coming to New York and London. It opens on Wooster Street in SoHo on Oct. 25 and will run through late January. For more information, visit bowie75.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Petition Proposes Creating New Area Code On Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island may soon get a new area code. The New York State Public Service Commission wants the public’s input on a new petition. The new area code will be within the current 516 area code in Nassau County. The petition is based on a projection showing that available numbers starting with 516 will run out by the end of 2023. The commission says existing phone numbers will not be affected. Public comments online or by mail are due by the end of the year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Headstones Toppled At Historic New Jersey Cemetery

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nine headstones were toppled over at a historic New Jersey cemetery. The Orchard Street Cemetery was vandalized sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Groundskeepers are shocked and saddened by what they called a brutal attack. Orchard Street Cemetery is known for being the site of graves from prominent local and business people.
VANDALISM
#Columbus Day#Fifth Avenue#Marches#Italian American#Italians
CBS New York

LaGuardia AirTrain Project Paused, Gov. Hochul Instructs Port Authority To Look At Alternative Mass Transit Options

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority will pause the LaGuardia AirTrain Project. Gov. Kathy Hochul has instructed the agency to look at alternative mass transit options to the airport. The $2.1 billion project was first set forth by former governor Andrew Cuomo. Plans for the AirTrain connected with public transportation at Willets Point in Queens, which would have allowed travelers to get to the airport from Midtown, Manhattan, in under 30 minutes.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

