Married at First Sight fans were left baffled last night when an old episode of the show aired instead of the scheduled finale.Fans hoping to see which couples would choose to stay together were disappointed as E4 aired a rerun.Then, around 15 minutes into the programme, the channel froze on a still of Josh for a few minutes before a message reading “programmes will continue shortly” showed on screen.So maybe it’s me, but I think E4 has been transmitting the previous night’s episode of Married at First Sight UK. And now it’s kind of fallen off air. Oh dear....

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO