The UK relaxed a mandatory 10-day quarantine rule for fully-vaccinated Indians after a series of negotiations between both nations following outrage over the “discriminatory” policy. With the new travel rules in place from 11 October, Indian travellers who are now fully vaccinated with any UK approved vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s Covishield, will not require quarantine upon arrival. Covishield was included by the UK in the list of recognised vaccines after an uproar in India.British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted on Thursday announcing the new decision and added: “Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month.”The rules...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO