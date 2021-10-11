CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Vecchione announces candidacy for re-election to Town Meeting Precinct 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Vecchione issued the following campaign announcement. My name is Joe Vecchione. I am running for re-election for Saugus Town Meeting in Precinct 2 this November. I am a lifelong resident of the Cliftondale neighborhood in Saugus. I grew up on Essex Street and bought a home on Baker Hill in 2015 with my wife, Katie. We have an 18-month-old daughter, Amelia, and a Boston Terrier named Porter.

