Browns Week 5 snap counts has a lot of fluctuations

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 despite controlling most of the second half. The Browns had a number of important players out including starters left tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, just to name a few.

The team also lost cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin during the game.

All of those injuries, as well as preferred personnel groupings, led to some interesting snap counts in Week 5. Even special teams were impacted by depth concerns.

In the end, the Browns failed to make a stop when they needed to and failed to make a play on offense when they needed to. Putting everything together, the team sits at 3 – 2 with the two losses coming to two very good teams in very similar ways.

Lets take a look at the snap counts for all three phases of the game:

Offense

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The big story is the injuries to Wills and Conklin forcing 72 snaps for Blake Hance and 21 snaps for James Hudson.

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to get the bulk of the load at wide receiver while Austin Hooper out-snapped David Njoku but all three tight ends played more than 30 plays. The absence of Jarvis Landry could be the cause of this many snaps at the position.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt continue to balance the load at running back which should keep each fresh this season.

B Hance G 72 100%

J Bitonio G 72 100%

W Teller G 72 100%

J Tretter C 72 100%

B Mayfield QB 72 100%

O Beckham WR 58 81%

A Hooper TE 52 72%

J Conklin T 51 71%

Peoples-Jones WR 49 68%

D Njoku TE 46 64%

N Chubb RB 40 56%

R Higgins WR 34 47%

K Hunt RB 32 44%

H Bryant TE 31 43%

J Hudson T 21 29%

A Schwartz WR 9 12%

A Janovich FB 6 8%

D Felton RB 3 4% 21

Defense

(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

The injury to Ward, as well as Greedy Williams and Troy Hill missing snaps with injury, led to a lot of snaps for AJ Green, third-most on the team. Clowney’s injury opened up snaps for Joe Jackson, who was waived then brought back to the practice squad before being elevated for the game, and for Ifeadi Odenigbo to get his first snaps with the team.

At linebacker, the returning Anthony Walker say 73% of the snaps but rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the way playing in 92% of them. Malcolm Smith, who played well in place of Walker, only played three defensive snaps.

J Johnson FS 75 100%

R Harrison SS 75 100%

A Green CB 69 92%

J Owusu-Koramoah LB 68 91%

G Williams CB 62 83%

M Garrett DE 60 80%

A Walker LB 55 73%

T Hill CB 55 73%

M Jackson DT 54 72%

M McDowell DT 50 67%

T McKinley DE 43 57%

J Jackson DE 34 45%

J Elliott DT 24 32%

G Delpit SS 23 31%

A Billings DT 21 28%

S Takitaki LB 17 23%

I Odenigbo DE 16 21%

D Ward CB 9 12%

M Stewart SS 7 9%

M Wilson LB 5 7%

M Smith LB 3 4%

Special Teams

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams snaps went to a variety of players including Demetric Felton and Anthony Schwartz playing as gunners on coverage teams. Owusu-Koramoah cut down his special teams snaps as his defensive snaps rose. With Chubb and Hunt taking the running back snaps, D’Ernest Johnson found himself very active on special teams this week as well.

A lot of starters played some special teams in Week 5’s loss.

Based on his performance this week and most of the season, many are expecting Jamie Gillan to be replaced sooner than later.