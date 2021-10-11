CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Program seeks the next generation of leaders

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS — Since 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging program. The program is for undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in an accredited educational institution in Ohio. Participants benefit from the opportunity to learn about aging-related policy-making, establish professional contacts, and gain career knowledge and skills in the field of aging.

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Nutrition

Comments / 0

Community Policy