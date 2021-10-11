Program seeks the next generation of leaders
COLUMBUS — Since 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging program. The program is for undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in an accredited educational institution in Ohio. Participants benefit from the opportunity to learn about aging-related policy-making, establish professional contacts, and gain career knowledge and skills in the field of aging.www.sidneydailynews.com
