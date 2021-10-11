CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Playing the name game

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Dear Grandparenting: I have been doing my good grandmother thing, helping my granddaughter get ready for her big day! She even took me along to the store when she picked out her wedding gown. She said she knew on their fourth date that she would marry this guy. But a...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Pizza is the name of the game at JJ Twigs, but that’s not all

ST. LOUIS – JJ Twigs is committed to serving the best pizza in town. Their pizza dough, sauce, and Italian sausage are made from 60-year-old family recipes created by “Pizza Bill” in the Northern suburbs of Chicago. St. Louis has been enjoying these recipes since 2006. JJ Twigs’ pizza and most items on the menu are prepared to order using only the freshest ingredients. They pride themselves on satisfying their customers and refuse to take shortcuts to speed the process.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Howrani named HHM Game Changer

Naomi Howrani was three years into a good job when she looked around and thought she might want to do something different. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Howrani moved to Washington, D.C., to work in consulting. The sort of job that sets you up well. Not one many people leave to go work in a different industry.
JOBS
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FMX 94.5

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Working Women#Family Name#The Name Game#Hyphenate#New York Times
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
Distractify

It's "Goodbye Oregon, Hello Washington" for Tori and Zach Roloff

Oregon was the place Tori and Zach Roloff called home for years up until now that they’ve decided to relocate to Washington. The stars of Little People, Big World are making a BIG change in their life. Their decision to move is going to greatly impact their two children as well. Here’s what you should know about their family’s move from Oregon to Washington.
OREGON STATE
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher Dies of COVID-19

Rob Skiba, an influential figure in flat earth and Christian circles, has died of COVID-19, colleagues announced on Thursday. He had been fighting the virus since at least late August, when he began exhibiting symptoms after “Take On The World,” a biblical flat earth conference. “He has been sick since coming back from TOTW,” a Facebook friend posted in early September, adding that Skiba had been hospitalized for low oxygen levels. One of the country’s most prominent advocates of Flat Earth Theory, Skiba was also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and some of the illness’ treatments. On the first day of the Take On The World conference, Skiba authored a Facebook post suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous.
RELIGION
Sidney Daily News

Ghosts of Sidney’s past

Don Tangeman, of Sidney, stands on the steps of what used to be the Taylor Funeral Parlor in 1921 while playing the part of Undertaker O.B. Taylor. A group of people taking part in the Shelby County Historical Society’s Downtown Ghost Walk 2021 listen as Tangeman talks about how Taylor once worked on the body of a man who was murdered on a train by his friend who stole some change and opium. The ghost tour also heard from Jennille-Love Allen who talked about how Sidney local Ruby Clark Brown was nominated Ohio’s Mother of the Year in 1957. The tour was held in downtown Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy